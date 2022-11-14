Tannehill completed 19 of 36 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

Tannehill returned from an ankle injury that cost him two games and attempted a season-high 36 passes. He connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for both of his scores, which came from 63 and nine yards, and he also completed an additional two attempts for over 20 yards. While the Titans typically run their offense through Derrick Henry, the Broncos shut down the workhorse back and forced Tannehill to take on more of a role. While the resulting stat line wasn't outstanding, Tannehill showed the ability to operate the offense effectively and lead the team to a key victory.