Tannehill completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Bears.

The Titans jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the first half, limiting Tannehill to just eight pass attempts across the third and fourth quarters combined. He also lacked his usual efficiency, completing under 50 percent of his pass attempts for the first time this season. Even so, Tannehill played turnover free football for the fourth time on the campaign, managing the Titans' to a win. He will draw a tough matchup against the Colts in Week 10.