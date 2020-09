Sunday's game between the Titans and Steelers, which Tannehill was in line to start, will be rescheduled. Per an NFL statement, "details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

The postponement arrives after four Titans' players and five team personnel members tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN.com reports. As a result, the Titans have closed their team facilities until Saturday.