Tannehill's offensive weapons were significantly upgraded by the acquisition of Julio Jones, Gentry Estes of The Tennessean reports.

Titans offensive playmakers were instantly upgraded Sunday after the acquisition of Jones. In an offseason of change -- Corey Davis departed and former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was hired as the Falcons head coach -- it was reasonable to expect that Tannehill's elite efficiency was in significant jeopardy. However, if Jones can remain healthy, his addition to the team will give Tannehill the best receiving duo he's worked with since joining the team.