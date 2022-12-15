Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Considering that Tannehill has started each of the past five weeks following a two-game absence due to the ankle injury, the Titans never seemed to have much concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Chargers after he opened Week 15 prep as a limited participant Wednesday. His restrictions a day ago were likely just maintenance-related, and his ability to take every rep Thursday clears the way for him to direct the Tennessee offense this weekend. Since returning to the lineup Week 10, Tannehill has completed 65 percent of his passes for 8.1 yards per attempt and a 7:2 TD:INT while carrying 12 times for 68 yards in five outings.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Managing ankle injury•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Tosses pair of touchdowns•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Should play through ankle issue•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Sacked six times in rout•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Just shy of 300 yards in loss•