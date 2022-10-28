Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill (ankle) won't practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

While closing a week with an absence at practice typically isn't a great sign for a player's status, Tannehill at least took part in Thursday's session as a limited participant, so he was able to get in some on-field work this week while managing a right ankle sprain. According to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, the Titans are seemingly still hopeful that Tannehill will play Sunday, but the team wants to wait as long as possible before making a decision on his availability. With Sunday's contest kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET, it's possible that clarity on Tannehill's status doesn't arrive until the Titans release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. Even if Tannehill is active, he could be on a short leash if the ankle presents any issues or may be available only in a backup capacity, in which case rookie Malik Willis would be in line for his first career start. Regardless, fantasy managers considering Tannehill in Week 8 lineups will want to keep close tabs on news pertaining to the quarterback leading up to the first wave of games Sunday.