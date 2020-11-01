Tannehill completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 20 yards on two carries during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Bengals.

Tannehill completed a pedestrian 60 percent of his passes for the second straight week as he struggled through the early going. Although his team trailed throughout and ultimately suffered its second straight loss, he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and Corey Davis in the fourth quarter. Tannehill sports an impressive 17:3 TD:INT for the season, but his passing yardage totals have been inconsistent and he's now been held under 250 yards in five of seven games. He'll look to improve his efficiency next Sunday in a tough matchup with the Bears.