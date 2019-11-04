Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Tops 300 passing yards
Tannehill completed 27 of 39 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 9 against Carolina. He also added four carries for 38 yards and another score.
Tannehill put up a big statistical performance, highlighted by his second 300-yard passing performance in his last three games. However, he also threw two interceptions, one of which led directly to a Carolina touchdown that put the Titans down 10-0. Still, Tannehill has offered a vertical element to the team's offense, illustrated by long receptions from A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe. That said, he should remain under center as the Titans' head into their Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs.
