Tannehill completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 321 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Tannehill topped 300 yards for the first time in the 2020 season, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt. In particular, he showed a connection on deep passes with Kalif Raymond, logging completions of 61 and 44 yards. On the other hand, Tannehill did fail to find the end zone for the first time this season as the team settled for six field goals. He and the Titans will face a stiff test in Week 4 as they take on the Steelers.