Tannehill completed 25 of 38 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars. He added two rushes for 16 yards.

Tannehill attempted a season-high 38 passes as the Titans were playing at a two-score deficit for much of the second half. He averaged only 6.7 yards per attempt and also had two costly turnovers -- he lost a fumble and threw an interception -- which led directly to 10 points for the Jaguars. Tannehill redeemed his fantasy performance with a pair of touchdown throws, which came from 10 and two yards away. He now has at least 250 yards or two scores in four of his five games since returning from an ankle injury.