Tannehill completed 20 of 33 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants.

Both TDs went to Dontrell Hilliard, as Tannehill connected with his receiving back on a seven-yard score in the first quarter and a 23-yard strike in the fourth. Unfortunately, that was just about all the offense Tennessee could muster. Tannehill didn't show much chemistry with any of his other options aside from unheralded fifth-round pick Kyle Philips, and that lack of firepower could be a big problem in Week 2 as the Titans face the Bills on Monday.