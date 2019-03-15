Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Traded to Titans

The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Titans on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tannehill gives Tennessee a high-end backup for Marcus Mariota, who has yet to play a 16-game season through four years in the league. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are left with Luke Falk and Jake Rudock as the only quarterbacks on their roster, having failed to lure Teddy Bridgewater away from New Orleans. It's a safe bet the Dolphins select a quarterback at some point in the upcoming draft, and they also figure to take a look at veterans such as Ryan Fitzpatrick and Blake Bortles. As part of the trade, Tannehill agreed to reduce his 2019 compensation to $7 million, with potential to go up to around $12 million if he reaches certain incentives, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given Mariota's inconsistent play and injury woes, it isn't too hard to imagine a scenario in which Tannehill eventually pushes for the top job. The Titans made a couple big additions on offense earlier this week, signing guard Rodger Saffold and slot receiver Adam Humphries.