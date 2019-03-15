Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Traded to Titans
The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Titans on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tannehill gives Tennessee a high-end backup for Marcus Mariota, who has yet to play a 16-game season through four years in the league. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are left with Luke Falk and Jake Rudock as the only quarterbacks on their roster, having failed to lure Teddy Bridgewater away from New Orleans. It's a safe bet the Dolphins select a quarterback at some point in the upcoming draft, and they also figure to take a look at veterans such as Ryan Fitzpatrick and Blake Bortles. As part of the trade, Tannehill agreed to reduce his 2019 compensation to $7 million, with potential to go up to around $12 million if he reaches certain incentives, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given Mariota's inconsistent play and injury woes, it isn't too hard to imagine a scenario in which Tannehill eventually pushes for the top job. The Titans made a couple big additions on offense earlier this week, signing guard Rodger Saffold and slot receiver Adam Humphries.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Available via trade•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Candidate to be cut•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: One last clunker to cap season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Tabbed as Week 17 starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Mediocre in loss•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Good to go for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...