Tannehill (ankle) will travel with the team to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's a bit of a complicated situation for fantasy managers given Sunday's matchup between the Titans and Chiefs takes place at 8:20 p.m. ET, but this is at least a step in the right direction in order for Tannehill to be active. The veteran signal caller missed last week's win against the Texans and saw rookie backup Malik Willis struggle mightily to the tune of just six completions and an interception while throwing less than 60 yards. Head coach Mike Vrabel previously called Tannehill a "game-time decision", but it wouldn't be surprising to hear more information regarding his status emerge throughout the course of Sunday.
