Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Trio of touchdowns in shocking win
Tannehill completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Titans' 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday. He also rushed six times for 13 yards and another score.
For the second consecutive postseason victory, Tannehill played the game-manager role with great efficacy, as he threw only when absolutely necessary and made excellent use of his 13 total touches. The veteran opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith before connecting with Kalif Raymond on a perfectly thrown 45-yard bomb on the second play of the second quarter. Tannehill then helped seal the shocking upset with a one-yard touchdown run with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, which pushed the Titans' advantage to 28-12 at the time. The 31-year-old continues his improbable season in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game, a contest in which Tennessee will take to the road for a third straight week and face either the division-rival Texans or the Chiefs.
