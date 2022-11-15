Tannehill (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Following a two-game absence due to the ankle issue, Tannehill returned to the lineup for last Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos and completed 19 of 36 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns to go with 12 rushing yards on two carries. Tennessee listed Tannehill as a limited participant on the estimated practice report the team released Monday, but the quarterback's return to full activity Tuesday suggests he'll be ready to go for a quick turnaround Week 11, when the Titans will travel to Green Bay for a Thursday night game.