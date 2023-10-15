Tannehill headed to the locker room on a cart in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens with an apparent right ankle injury and is considered questionable to return, Jamie Erdahl of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill initially appeared to suffer the injury during the Titans' first possession of the third quarter, but he returned to the field with his ankle taped up for the team's subsequent two drives. After Tannehill underthrew a ball for an interception late in the third quarter, the Titans decided to send Tannehill to the locker room for further evaluation. Malik Willis took over at quarterback for Tannehill, who may not be available to return to the contest. If Tannehill's day is in fact done, he'll finish with eight completions on 16 attempts for 76 yards and an interception.