Tannehill (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, saying afterward that he's still dealing with pain but may be able to play through it Sunday against the Chiefs.

Tannehill hopes to make it back after missing just one game but isn't ready for any proclamations. His mobility likely will be limited if he ends up playing, though he's barely run this year anyway (19 attempts for 29 yards and one TD). If Tannehill doesn't play, the Titans will again turn to rookie Malik Willis, who attempted only 10 passes in his first NFL start this past Sunday against Houston.