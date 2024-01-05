Tannehill will start Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tannehill will get the starting nod Sunday, with Will Levis dealing with a foot injury and slated to be the Titans' No. 3 QB for the contest. Tannehill -- who drew the start in place of Levis in Week 16 as well -- thus represents a fantasy lineup option this weekend for those would normally rely on Levis or are otherwise scrambling for signal-caller help due to multiple NFL starters being rested in Week 18.
