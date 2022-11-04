Tannehill (ankle) was limited at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Tannehill's status for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs has yet to be determined, though it's possible that added context with regard to the QB's chances of suiting up will arrive Saturday prior to the Titans traveling to Kansas City. If Tannehill isn't available to play this weekend, the Titans would once again be in line to turn to rookie Malik Willis, who helmed the team's 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 8.
