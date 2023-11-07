Coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday that Tannehill will be the Titans' backup quarterback behind Will Levis moving forward, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran appears to be ready to return from his ankle injury, but he's lost his starting job to the rookie. Prior to going down in Week 6 in London, Tannehill had completed just 62 percent of his throws for 1,128 yards and a meager two touchdowns and six interceptions. Levis has given the offense life as a more willing downfield passer. 2023 is the final year of Tannehill's contract, so there's a real chance he's played his last snap for the Titans. Malik Willis will presumably be the emergency third quarterback.