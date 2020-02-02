Play

Tannehill won the Comeback Player of the Year award Saturday.

Tannehill earned the honors by leading the Titans to a 7-3 record after taking over as the starting quarterback and adding wins over the Patriots and Ravens in the playoffs before finally falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Quite the comeback story for a guy who was so bad in 2018 that even the Dolphins wanted to get rid of him, ultimately agreeing to an offseason trade with Tennessee rather than cutting Tannehill outright. Tannehill will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Titans will likely do everything in their power to keep him around.

