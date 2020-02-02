Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Wins Comeback Player of the Year
Tannehill won the Comeback Player of the Year award Saturday.
Tannehill earned the honors by leading the Titans to a 7-3 record after taking over as the starting quarterback and adding wins over the Patriots and Ravens in the playoffs before finally falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Quite the comeback story for a guy who was so bad in 2018 that even the Dolphins wanted to get rid of him, ultimately agreeing to an offseason trade with Tennessee rather than cutting Tannehill outright. Tannehill will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Titans will likely do everything in their power to keep him around.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Likely headed for contract talks•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Pair of scores in loss•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Trio of touchdowns in shocking win•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Manages team to victory•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads Titans to playoffs•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Remains efficient in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...