Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

As expected, Tannehill will miss his second straight game after he hasn't been able to practice in any fashion coming out of the Titans' Week 7 bye while he recovers from a right high-ankle sprain. Will Levis will draw another start in place of Tannehill and will be looking to build on his four-touchdown performance in his NFL debut this past Sunday against Atlanta. Tannehill's next chance to return to game action will come Nov. 12 against the Buccaneers, but if Levis submits another strong outing Thursday, it's conceivable that the rookie could settle atop the depth chart on a more permanent basis even if Tannehill is deemed fully healthy for Week 10.