Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Falcons, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

As anticipated, Tannehill won't be ready to play this weekend while he continues to recover from the right high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens before Tennessee went on bye for Week 7. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Vrabel was unwilling to name a starting quarterback for Sunday, instead noting that he plans to have both Malik Willis and Will Levis will get reps under center. After failing to practice in any fashion Week 8, Tannehill may struggle to gain clearance for Week 9, as the Titans are set to travel to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game and are likely to hold walk-throughs or light practices leading up to that contest.