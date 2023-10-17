Tannehill isn't expected to require surgery to address the right high-ankle sprain he sustained Sunday in the Titans' 24-16 loss to the Ravens, but he's without a definitive timeline for a return as Tennessee heads into its Week 7 bye, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Tannehill suffered a similar injury to the same ankle last December and missed the final three games of the regular season after having tightrope surgery, but he looks set to recover from his newest ankle sprain with rest and rehab. According to Darlington, Tannehill is sporting a protective cast on the ankle, with head coach Mike Vrabel noting Monday that the signal-caller will get "treatment around the clock" before the team makes a decision on his availability heading into an Oct. 29 game against the Falcons in Week 8, per ESPN.com. Vrabel added that backups Malik Willis and Will Levis will both get extra work in during the bye week, but the coach wouldn't say which of the two quarterbacks would be in line to start if Tannehill ends up missing the Week 8 game.