Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Tannehill will start Sunday against the Seahawks if Will Levis (ankle) is unable to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis sustained the ankle injury on Tennessee's final offensive play of this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans, and he didn't practice Wednesday, per Wyatt. If Levis is unable to play versus the Seahawks, Tannehill would get the starting nod over Malik Willis. Tannehill started Tennessee's first six games of the season and posted an ugly 2:6 TD:INT.