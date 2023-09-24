Murphy-Bunting left Sunday's game against Cleveland and is being evaluated for a concussion, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy-Bunting departed in the fourth quarter and is now in the NFL's concussion protocol. Before his exit, he recorded six tackles (all solo). He'll need to pass through the protocol before next Sunday's contest versus Cincinnati in order to be able to play in that game.
