Murphy-Bunting is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Steelers due to a thumb injury, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting did not log a statistic before exiting during the first half Thursday. The 26-year-old cornerback played nearly every defensive during Tennessee's first seven games of the season, accumulating 31 tackles and four passes defended. With Murphy-Bunting's return now up in the air and Roger McCreary (hamstring) already inactive, it's likely that Tre Avery will have to step into a bigger role opposite Kristian Fulton.