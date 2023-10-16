Murphy-Bunting recorded three tackles and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 loss to Baltimore.

Murphy-Bunting found himself in the right place at the right time in the middle of the third quarter when Lamar Jackson sailed a second-down pass over the head of Rashod Bateman and into his hands. He's arguably set up even better for Week 8 after a bye, when Tennessee is set to host Atlanta.

