Murphy-Bunting (thumb) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting sat out of Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, but he'll be present for the Titans' first practice of the new week. If he can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, he could likely avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Won't play at Tampa Bay•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Exits with injury•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Gets first interception of season•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Not in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Being evaluated for concussion•