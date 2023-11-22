Murphy-Bunting (thumb) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting was sidelined for Tennessee's last two games as he nursed a thumb injury he sustained in Week 9 at Pittsburgh, but it looks like he'll be ready to return in Week 12. He figures to step back into a starting role at corner come Sunday versus the Panthers.
