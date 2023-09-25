Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Murphy-Bunting has been cleared of a concussion, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Murphy-Bunting was forced out of Sunday's 27-3 loss at Cleveland after taking a blow to the head, but ultimately he avoided a major injury. He's still one of Tennessee's top two cover corners going into Week 4.
