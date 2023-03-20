Murphy-Bunting and the Titans are set to agree on a one-year contract Monday, Matt Moraitis of Titans Wire reports.

Murphy-Bunting can make up to $5 million dollars next season as he heads to Tennessee following four seasons with the Buccaneers. The cornerback appeared in 12 games in 2022, recording a career-low 31 tackles while also producing seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Murphy-Bunting will step right into a prominent role in the Titans' secondary and has a shot at earning himself a long-term contract with a "prove it" deal in 2023.