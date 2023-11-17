Murphy-Bunting (thumb) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting will miss his second straight game as he nurses a thumb injury he sustained in Week 9 at Pittsburgh. In his stead, Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary figure to again serve as Tennessee's top corners in Week 11.
