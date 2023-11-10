Murphy-Bunting (thumb) is out for Sunday's game at the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting will miss his first game of the season as he tends to a thumb injury he sustained in Week 9 at Pittsburgh. In his absence, Tre Avery will likely see an expanded role in Week 10.
