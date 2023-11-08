Murphy-Bunting (thumb) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Coach Mike Vrabel also said Wednesday that Murphy-Bunting is doubtful for Week 10. He'll probably need to get back to practice Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing Sunday at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Exits with injury•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Gets first interception of season•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Not in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Strikes deal with Tennessee•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Solid season in 2022•