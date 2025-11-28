default-cbs-image
Joseph-Day (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

After a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Joseph-Day was a full participant Friday. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in all 11 games this season, producing 33 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery on 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

