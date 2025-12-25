Joseph-Day (calf) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Joseph-Day logged a season-low 12 defensive snaps and one special-teams snap this past Sunday against the Chiefs, and the calf issue may be the reason. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but the fact he was able to log a limited practice session Wednesday suggests he has a chance of playing Sunday against New Orleans. Still, Joseph-Day may end up with an injury designation if he's not able to register a full practice session by the end of the week.