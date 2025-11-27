Titans' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Dealing with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph-Day (elbow) was a limited participant in Tennessee's practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Joseph-Day appeared on the injury report Wednesday, though it's unclear when he hurt his elbow. The 30-year-old has yet to miss a game this season but could be in danger of sitting out Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars if he's unable to practice fully either Thursday or Friday.
