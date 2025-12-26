Joseph-Day (calf) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Joseph-Day has played in all 15 games for the Titans so far this season, and will continue that streak for Sunday's contest. The defensive end saw his lowest snap share of the week against the Chiefs in Week 16, likely due to the calf injury that appeared on Wednesday's injury report. Cleared of any injury designation and set to suit up, the 30-year-old will likely return to a higher amount of defensive snaps in Sunday's game.