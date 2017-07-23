Titans' Sebastian Tretola: Treated for gunshot wound
Tretola was treated for a gunshot wound Sunday but has since been released from the hospital, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
This is the second time Tretola's name has come up in the news for the wrong reasons this offseason, as the offensive lineman was accused of having a role in teammate Tajae Sharpe's April bar skirmish. Thankfully, the gunshot wound is reportedly "minor" in nature and Tretola shouldn't be out of service for long.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...