Tretola was treated for a gunshot wound Sunday but has since been released from the hospital, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This is the second time Tretola's name has come up in the news for the wrong reasons this offseason, as the offensive lineman was accused of having a role in teammate Tajae Sharpe's April bar skirmish. Thankfully, the gunshot wound is reportedly "minor" in nature and Tretola shouldn't be out of service for long.