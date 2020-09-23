site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Senorise Perry: Shifts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2020
Titans placed Perry (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Perry had two carries for nine yard during Sunday's win over the Jaguars, and he also contributed on special teams. The nature of his injury remains undisclosed, but Perry will now be required to spend at least three weeks on IR.
