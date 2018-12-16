Finch left Sunday's game against the Giants with a shoulder injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Finch was deemed questionable to return. He has been backing up Derrick Morgan and Harold Landry at linebacker for the Titans but has seen at least eleven snaps in each of the last eight games. Daren Bates could pick up the slack if Finch is unable to go Week 16 against the Redskins.

More News
Our Latest Stories