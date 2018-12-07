Finch recorded two tackles, 0.5 sacks and recovered a fumble in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Finch made his impact on the game midway through the third quarter, sacking Cody Kessler, stripping him of the ball in the process and also recovering the fumble. Finch has served as a rotational pass-rusher in his rookie campaign after joining the team as a UDFA, and now has 1.5 sacks and 23 tackles on the season.

