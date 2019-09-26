Play

Finch (ankle) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Finch picked up an ankle injury Week 3 versus the Jaguars, but he appears to have had little issue in returning to full health. The 23-year-old is set for a rotational role in Tennessee's linebacker corps versus the Falcons on Sunday.

