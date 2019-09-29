Play

Finch (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Finch's healthy scratch comes as a bit of a surprise after he saw over 30 snaps in each of the team's first-three games. Cameron Wake and Reggie Gilbert could pick up some extra snaps with Finch inactive.

