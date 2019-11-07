Finch recorded one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.

Finch came back from a three-game absence Sunday and made his second sack of the season, bringing down quarterback Kyle Allen. He'll work to make the most of his rotational role once again during Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs.

