Titans' Sharif Finch: Notches sack in loss
Finch recorded one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.
Finch came back from a three-game absence Sunday and made his second sack of the season, bringing down quarterback Kyle Allen. He'll work to make the most of his rotational role once again during Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...