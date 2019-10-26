Finch (shoulder) will remain sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.

Finch's week started out promising after he logged a limited workload at Wednesday's practice, but he ended up being a non-participant the rest of the week. His next chance to return will be in Week 9 versus the Panthers.

