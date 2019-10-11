Finch (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Finch plays a key rotational role in Tennessee's linebacker corps. With Cameron Wake (hamstring) also inactive, Kamalei Correa and Reggie Gilbert stand to play increased snaps at outside linebacker Week 6.

