Titans' Sharif Finch: Probable to return
Finch sustained an ankle injury in Thursday's matchup with Jacksonville and is probable to return, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
The injury doesn't seem too serious, considering Finch is probable to return as opposed to being given the more common questionable tag. The 23-year-old recorded three solo tackles -- including one for a loss -- before exiting.
