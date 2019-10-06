Play

Finch (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Bills, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Finch logged hefty workloads in each of the first three games of the season before serving as a healthy scratch in Week 4. He was expected to have an increased role in this outing since Cameron Wake (hamstring) is inactive, but now Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa are the top two linebackers in Finch's stead.

